J&K Govt To Ensure No Further Hike In Power Tariff In Its Tenure: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the government will make all efforts to ensure that there is no further hike in electricity tariff during its tenure.

Addressing a function in Baramulla district, Abdullah said, “Power tariff was hiked out of compulsion. If you look at the past four years, there has been an increase in prices by around 20 per cent. We have passed on a small part of it to the consumers.

“We will make all efforts to ensure that there is no further electricity tariff hike in this government’s tenure.” The chief minister reiterated that the government has passed on the minimum possible burden to the consumers.

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Abdullah also lashed out at the BJP and the PDP for criticising the hike in electricity tariff.

“When the rates were last increased four years ago, it was 15 per cent; but they remained silent. When the PDP was in power in coalition with the BJP, power tariff was raised by 14 per cent. But it didn’t seem unjust to them,” Abdullah said.