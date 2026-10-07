J&K Govt Terminates Doctor For Unauthorized Absence Since 2024

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has terminated the services of Dr Saima Nanda, a Consultant Surgeon at District Hospital Budgam, after she remained absent from duty without authorization for nearly two years.

According to a Government order, Dr Nanda failed to resume work after her sanctioned leave ended on March 1, 2024, and despite multiple notices and show-cause warnings—where she cited her mother-in-law's cancer treatment as the reason—she never returned to service and instead requested that her resignation be accepted.

Consequently, invoking Rule 21(1) of the J&K Civil Services (CCA) Rules, 1956, the Government has terminated her probation and discharged her from service with effect from March 1, 2024, the date she initially absented herself.

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