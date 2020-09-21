J&K Govt signs MoU with Army to operationalize Airstrip in Kishtwar

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government and Army on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development and operationalization of Airstrip in Kishtwar.

Brig Vikram Bhan, Commander, 9 Sector RR and S Katoch, Commissioner Civil Aviation signed the MoU in the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Space, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (through video conferencing), here at the Raj Bhavan. (AGENCIES)