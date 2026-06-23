Srinagar, Jun 23: BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir government should observe a 'holocaust day' in memory of the victims of the Pakistan army who raided the then princely state in 1947 disguised as tribal people.

"The Pakistan army, disguised as tribal people, attacked here and killed Kashmiri citizens, raped the daughters here, continuously looted Jammu and Kashmir for 96 hours, killing and plundering. It was a holocaust.

"The J and K government should observe a 'Holocaust Day' on this," Chugh, national general secretary of the BJP, said.

The BJP leader was here to pay tributes to the founder of Jansangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 73rd death anniversary.

He said a documentary should be made to depict the events and it should be shown to everyone.

"Books should be written about it. The records of the killings from that era should be brought to the people," he said.

On the performance of the National Conference government in J-K, Chugh said the elected government should present its report card on governance.

"The public is seeking answers -- what have you done? Show your report card now.

"Fulfil the promises made in your manifesto. Instead of fulfilling promises and presenting their report, the incompetent and unsuccessful Omar Abdullah government is asking questions. He should account for his work," he added.

Regarding the fire incident in Lucknow, Chugh said it was a very "unfortunate incident".

"The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) and Deputy Chief Minister (Brajesh Pathak) reached the spot and efforts were made to save people from that massive fire. The incident is very tragic.

"An investigation is going on. The guilty will not be spared," he said.