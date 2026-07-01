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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Sets Up UT-Level Panel To Implement TOD Policy 2026

J&K Govt Sets Up UT-Level Panel To Implement TOD Policy 2026

JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level committee for the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, 2026. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:09 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level committee for the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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