J&K Govt Sets Up UT-Level Panel To Implement TOD Policy 2026
JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level committee for the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, 2026. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level committee for the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, 2026.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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