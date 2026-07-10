J&K Govt Sets Up Inquiry Committee To Probe Cardiology Procedures At GMC Anantnag
JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to examine the audit and data analysis of cardiology procedures performed at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana...
JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to examine the audit and data analysis of cardiology procedures performed at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and AB PM-JAY SEHAT schemes.
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