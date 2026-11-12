J&K Govt Sets Up Grievance Redressal Committees For Employees

JAMMU, Nov 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has established Departmental Grievance Redressal Committees across all administrative departments to resolve employee and worker grievances quickly.

Headed by the Administrative Secretary, each committee will include the Director Finance/Financial Advisor & CAO, Additional/Special Secretary, and a Law Officer as members to examine service matters, review rules, ensure speedy departmental resolutions, and periodically monitor pending cases.

See Order Copy Click Here.....