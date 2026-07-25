Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Sets Up Data Strategy Units In All Deptts To Strengthen Data Governance

J&K Govt Sets Up Data Strategy Units In All Deptts To Strengthen Data Governance

JAMMU, July 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the establishment of Data Strategy Units (DSUs) in all Administrative Departments to promote data interoperability, improve data governance and create a robust framework for sharing and managing government data. See...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
09:14 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, July 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the establishment of Data Strategy Units (DSUs) in all Administrative Departments to promote data interoperability, improve data governance and create a robust framework for sharing and managing government data.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra