J&K Govt Sets Up Data Strategy Units In All Deptts To Strengthen Data Governance
JAMMU, July 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the establishment of Data Strategy Units (DSUs) in all Administrative Departments to promote data interoperability, improve data governance and create a robust framework for sharing and managing government data. See...
JAMMU, July 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the establishment of Data Strategy Units (DSUs) in all Administrative Departments to promote data interoperability, improve data governance and create a robust framework for sharing and managing government data.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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