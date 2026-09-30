J&K Govt Sets Up Apprenticeship Council, Review Committee To Boost Youth Skill Training And Jobs

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union territory Apprenticeship Council and a UT-Level Implementation Review Committee to monitor and implement the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), with the Skill Development Minister chairing the apex council and the Administrative Secretary of the Skill Development Department heading the review committee.

The council will provide policy direction, promote industry participation and on-the-job training, align apprenticeship opportunities with emerging skill needs, and encourage employers to hire trained youth, while the committee will review progress, targets and district-wise performance, coordinate among departments and stakeholders, and report to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

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