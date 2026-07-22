J&K Govt Sets Strict Timelines For Fund Release And Bill Payments

JAMMU, July 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has issued a Government order prescribing strict timelines for the release of funds and processing of bills to ensure timely execution of development works and a smooth payment cycle.

Administrative Departments have been directed to release CAPEX funds to Heads of Departments within 10 days of their release by the Finance Department, while HoDs must further release the funds to executing agencies or DDOs within the next 10 days, failing which the funds will be reversed.

For Centrally Sponsored Schemes under the SNA-SPARSH framework, departments must release funds to subordinate offices within 48 hours.

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The order also mandates that sanctions for advance drawals be issued within five working days, with bills to be submitted within the next five days.

Treasury offices have been instructed to process bills within two working days, while deficiencies must be communicated within one working day.

A real-time monitoring dashboard will be developed by NIC J&K to track bill processing, with the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, overseeing compliance.

All departments, treasury officers and financial advisers have been directed to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines.

See Order Copy Click Here.....