J&K Govt Sets 21-Day Deadline For Fire NOC

JAMMU, Oct 12: In a move to ensure timely services, the Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has issued a notification setting a strict 21-day timeline for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for building permissions from the Fire and Emergency Service.

According to the official order, the Joint Director, Fire and Emergency Services will act as the Designated Officer for this task.

For any grievances or appeals, applicants can approach the Director General Fire and Emergency Services as the First Appellate Authority, while the Administrative Secretary of the Home Department will serve as the Second Appellate Authority.

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See Notification Click Here....