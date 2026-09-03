J&K Govt Sacks SKIMS Doctor Over Prolonged Unauthorized Absence

JAMMU, Sep 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has terminated the services of Dr Mohammad Himayun, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina, with retrospective effect from March 1, 2017.

According to an official order issued by Commissioner Secretary M Raju, the doctor had reported to work for only nine days in early 2017 following a previous suspension before abandoning his duties entirely.

A formal departmental inquiry, alongside status reports from SKIMS authorities, confirmed that Dr Himayun remained continuously absent for over nine years without authorization or any effort to rejoin.

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Rejecting his explanation of personal health issues, family disputes, and financial hardship as legally insufficient, the Government invoked Articles 113 and 128 of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enforce his removal for gross misconduct and abandonment of state employment.

See Order Copy Click Here.....