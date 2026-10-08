J&K Govt Rolls Out New Clean-Fuel Roadmap

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, aimed at expanding PNG and CNG access across all 20 districts and promoting cleaner energy and industrial growth in the Union Territory.

In a post on X, the office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the policy marks a major step towards expanding clean fuel access, accelerating industrial growth and modernising energy infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, following its approval by the Council of Ministers. The policy provides a clear, investor-friendly and time-bound framework to expand the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector.

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“Key provisions include coverage across all 20 districts, single-window time-bound clearances, streamlined establishment of CNG stations, standardised Right of Way norms, and priority gas connectivity to major industrial estates, including in Kathua, Samba and Pulwama,” the post reads.

The policy will help provide safe, affordable and cleaner energy, reduce fuel costs, strengthen industrial competitiveness, attract green investments and create new opportunities for employment, apprenticeships and skill development, it said.

“Chief Minister congratulated Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs @satishsharmajnk and the Department on the notification of this important policy, which marks a significant step towards cleaner growth and sustainable development in J&K,” the post further reads. (KNO)