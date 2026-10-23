J&K Govt Revises Medical Reimbursement Rules, Caps Treatment Costs At Private Hospitals

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir government has amended the J&K Civil Services (Medical Attendance and Allowance) Rules, 1990, redefining "family" for dependent benefits and updating reimbursement ceilings for artificial appliances.

Under the new rules, family members will be considered wholly dependent if their monthly income does not exceed Rs 9,000 plus dearness allowance, while the list now includes dependent divorced or separated daughters and stepmothers.

The amendment also expands the list of reimbursable cardiac devices and introduces a fixed ceiling for artificial appliances, restricting reimbursement for treatment at premium private hospitals—including the Apollo group, Escort Heart Institute, ILBS Delhi, and Jaslok Hospital Mumbai—to the rates payable at AIIMS New Delhi.

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