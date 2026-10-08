J&K Govt Revises Batch Of IAS Officer Ram Niwas Sharma To 2009
JAMMU, Oct 8: Following an order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has officially revised the IAS batch of officer Ram Niwas Sharma (AGMUT Cadre) from 2010 to 2009 based on a...
JAMMU, Oct 8: Following an order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has officially revised the IAS batch of officer Ram Niwas Sharma (AGMUT Cadre) from 2010 to 2009 based on a re-fixation of his seniority, and his official records will be updated accordingly.
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