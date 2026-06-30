J&K Govt Restricts Amarnath Yatra Briefings To Divisional Commissioners, IGPs

JAMMU, Jun 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has authorized only four senior officers to interact with the media and conduct press briefings on matters relating to the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, in a move aimed at ensuring the dissemination of authentic and verified information.

According to a circular issued by the Tourism Department on Tuesday, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, have been designated as the authorized spokespersons for the Kashmir Division.

Similarly, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and the IGP, Jammu, have been authorised to brief the media on matters concerning the Jammu Division.

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The circular states that the designated officers will conduct press briefings on all aspects of the annual pilgrimage and will closely coordinate with the Information Department and the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board to ensure accurate and timely dissemination of information.

The order has been issued by the Tourism Department under the approval of Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma and circulated to all administrative departments and senior officials for compliance.