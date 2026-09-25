J&K Govt Releases Oct 2026 Availability Roster For Ministers, Admn Secys
JAMMU, Sept 25: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued official orders detailing the availability roster for the Ministers and Administrative Secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, for the month of October 2026. See Order Copy Click Here...... See...
JAMMU, Sept 25: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued official orders detailing the availability roster for the Ministers and Administrative Secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, for the month of October 2026.
See Order Copy Click Here......
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement
Advertisement