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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Releases Oct 2026 Availability Roster For Ministers, Admn Secys

J&K Govt Releases Oct 2026 Availability Roster For Ministers, Admn Secys

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued official orders detailing the availability roster for the Ministers and Administrative Secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, for the month of October 2026. See Order Copy Click Here...... See...

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Daily Excelsior
06:44 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 25: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued official orders detailing the availability roster for the Ministers and Administrative Secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, for the month of October 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here......

See Order Copy Click Here......

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