J&K Govt Rejects Backdoor Recruitment Allegations, Says All Appointments Based On Merit

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The Jammu and Kashmir Government firmly rejected allegations of backdoor recruitment, asserting that all appointments in government departments are being made strictly on the basis of merit and in accordance with established recruitment procedures. Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, clarified that the government has adopted a transparent and merit-based recruitment policy, dismissing claims of any backdoor appointments. He said every recruitment is carried out through the prescribed legal and institutional mechanisms, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for eligible candidates. Meanwhile, Minister Sakeena Itoo stated that outsourcing should not be misconstrued as government recruitment. She explained that outsourcing is a temporary administrative arrangement adopted only to meet immediate operational requirements and does not amount to regular appointments in government service.