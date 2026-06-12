J&K Govt Regularizes Promotion Of Six Retired Chief Mechanical Engineers

JAMMU, Jun 12: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s Public Works (R&B) Department has officially sanctioned the promotion and regularization of six retired In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) to the position of Chief Engineers on a substantive basis.

According to a Government order, the approved engineers include Vinod Kumar Luthra, Sunil Gupta-II, Maninder Pal Singh, Afaq Showkat, Manga Ram, and Bodh Raj.

See Order Copy Click Here.....