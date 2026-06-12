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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Regularizes Promotion Of Six Retired Chief Mechanical Engineers

J&K Govt Regularizes Promotion Of Six Retired Chief Mechanical Engineers

JAMMU, Jun 12: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s Public Works (R&B) Department has officially sanctioned the promotion and regularization of six retired In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) to the position of Chief Engineers on a substantive basis. According to a...

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Daily Excelsior
11:11 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 12: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s Public Works (R&B) Department has officially sanctioned the promotion and regularization of six retired In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) to the position of Chief Engineers on a substantive basis.

According to a Government order, the approved engineers include Vinod Kumar Luthra, Sunil Gupta-II, Maninder Pal Singh, Afaq Showkat, Manga Ram, and Bodh Raj.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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