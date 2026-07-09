Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Reconstitutes Governing Board Of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar

J&K Govt Reconstitutes Governing Board Of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar

SRINAGAR, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Governing Board of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its Chairperson and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as Co-Chairperson. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
09:40 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

SRINAGAR, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Governing Board of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its Chairperson and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as Co-Chairperson.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now