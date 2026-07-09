J&K Govt Reconstitutes Governing Board Of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar
SRINAGAR, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Governing Board of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its Chairperson and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as Co-Chairperson. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
SRINAGAR, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Governing Board of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its Chairperson and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as Co-Chairperson.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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