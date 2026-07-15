J&K Govt Reconstitutes Committee To Regulate Fee Structure Of Professional Colleges
JAMMU, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Professional Colleges in the Union Territory to regulate fees charged by private professional institutions in accordance with Supreme Court directions. See Order...
JAMMU, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Professional Colleges in the Union Territory to regulate fees charged by private professional institutions in accordance with Supreme Court directions.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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