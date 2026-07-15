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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Reconstitutes Committee To Regulate Fee Structure Of Professional Colleges

J&K Govt Reconstitutes Committee To Regulate Fee Structure Of Professional Colleges

JAMMU, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Professional Colleges in the Union Territory to regulate fees charged by private professional institutions in accordance with Supreme Court directions. See Order...

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Daily Excelsior
09:12 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Professional Colleges in the Union Territory to regulate fees charged by private professional institutions in accordance with Supreme Court directions.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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