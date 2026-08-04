J&K Govt Reconstitutes Committee To Assess Loss In 2009-10 Fund Misappropriation Case
JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has partially modified an earlier order and reconstituted the committee tasked with assessing the exact financial loss in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Government funds under Object Head "OE" during the...
JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has partially modified an earlier order and reconstituted the committee tasked with assessing the exact financial loss in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Government funds under Object Head "OE" during the 2009-10 financial year.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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