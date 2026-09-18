J&K Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors For Women's Development Corporation
JAMMU, Sept 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has overhauled the leadership of the J&K Women's Development Corporation by officially reconstituting its Board of Directors through a fresh order issued today by the General Administration Department, completely superseding the previous...
JAMMU, Sept 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has overhauled the leadership of the J&K Women's Development Corporation by officially reconstituting its Board of Directors through a fresh order issued today by the General Administration Department, completely superseding the previous panel that had been in place since June 2020.
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