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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors For Women's Development Corporation

J&K Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors For Women's Development Corporation

JAMMU, Sept 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has overhauled the leadership of the J&K Women's Development Corporation by officially reconstituting its Board of Directors through a fresh order issued today by the General Administration Department, completely superseding the previous...

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Daily Excelsior
05:36 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has overhauled the leadership of the J&K Women's Development Corporation by officially reconstituting its Board of Directors through a fresh order issued today by the General Administration Department, completely superseding the previous panel that had been in place since June 2020.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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