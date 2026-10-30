J&K Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors For Trade Promotion Organization
JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially reconstituted the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation's Board of Directors to steer future trade and economic initiatives in the region. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially reconstituted the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation's Board of Directors to steer future trade and economic initiatives in the region.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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