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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors For Trade Promotion Organization

J&K Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors For Trade Promotion Organization

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially reconstituted the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation's Board of Directors to steer future trade and economic initiatives in the region. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:03 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially reconstituted the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation's Board of Directors to steer future trade and economic initiatives in the region.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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