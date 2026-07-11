J&K Govt recalls unspent SEHAT funds from public hospitals, orders audit of scheme

*Fresh revenue-sharing policy on cards

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, July 10: In a significant move to tighten financial management under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and SEHAT Scheme, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered all empanelled public hospitals to transfer their unutilized insurance funds to the State Health Agency (SHA), while also directing a comprehensive audit of the flagship health insurance programme for the last two financial years.

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The decision follows a high-level review of the scheme chaired by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, on May 22, which found that substantial funds were lying unspent in the accounts of public hospitals despite regular Government funding for infrastructure, medicines and equipment.

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Acting on the review, the Health and Medical Education Department has instructed all Heads of Departments to remit the unutilized balances to the SHA Escrow Account after furnishing hospital-wise details of available funds. The order, issued by Director Finance, H&ME Department, states that the recovered funds will be redeployed for strengthening healthcare delivery and meeting priority requirements under the scheme.

J&K was among the first regions in the country to provide universal health insurance coverage after extending the AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme to all residents in December 2020. The scheme expanded coverage from about 6.70 lakh economically weaker families under AB PM-JAY to nearly 25.61 lakh families across the Union Territory.

The Government has simultaneously unveiled a detailed framework regulating the utilization of insurance claim revenues generated by public hospitals. Under the revised norms, the funds can be utilized only for approved purposes such as strengthening hospital infrastructure, procurement of medical equipment, purchase of essential medicines, improvement of diagnostic services, maintenance of healthcare facilities and performance-linked incentives for eligible healthcare personnel.

Hospitals have also been directed to prioritize procurement of generic medicines and drugs included in the Essential Drug List, strengthen in-house diagnostic facilities to minimize outsourcing, maintain dedicated AB PM-JAY help desks, ensure cashless financial transactions and maintain complete financial records under institutional oversight mechanisms.

In another significant policy decision, the Finance Department has asked the Health and Medical Education Department to formulate a fresh revenue-sharing model for public hospitals. The Government observed that nearly six years after implementation of the scheme, public hospitals have substantially upgraded their infrastructure through Government support and insurance revenues, making it necessary to revisit the existing fund-sharing arrangement.

To ensure financial accountability, the Audit and Inspection Wing of the Finance Department has been tasked with conducting a detailed audit of the SEHAT Scheme for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. The audit will examine fund utilization, inventory management, incentive payments, financial practices, implementation gaps, operational efficiency and overall sustainability of the scheme, besides recommending corrective measures.

The twin decisions to reclaim surplus funds and review financial practices are expected to improve transparency, optimize utilization of public resources and strengthen the long-term sustainability of J&K's universal health insurance programme.

Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Riyaz Ahmad Shah said that Rs 179.52 crore has remained unutilized in the SHA accounts of various public hospitals for the past three to four years, while the SHA is currently burdened with outstanding claims of nearly Rs 800 crore.

He said that the transfer of these idle funds back to the SHA would enable the agency to clear a substantial portion of the pending claims of empanelled hospitals, thereby improving cash flow and ensuring smoother implementation of the AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme.