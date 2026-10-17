J&K Govt Recalls Eight Newly Promoted JKAS Officers To GAD

JAMMU, Oct 17: In a significant administrative development, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has recalled eight officers following their promotion from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Officers (Gazetted) Service to the Time Scale of the J&K Administrative Service (JKAS).

According to a Government order, the recalled officers—including Seema Gupta, Seema Rani, Rachna Devi, Sanjay Kumar Tandon, Rakhi Kaloo, Tariq Umar Handoo, Shafat Ahmad Shansaz, and Zahida Mir—have been directed to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

See Order Copy Click Here......