J&K Govt recalls 6 officers from Ladakh, deputes 19

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has recalled six Junior Scale JKAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh and placed the services of 19 other JKAS officers at the disposal of the Ladakh administration for their further posting in the region on a deputation basis.

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As per an order issued by General Administration Department, those six Junior Scale JKAS officers who have been recalled from the UT of Ladakh are Mohammad Ismail Ganie, Imtissal Rasool, Sanjat Bhardwaj, Atul Singh Mankotia, Tufail Iqbal, and Waseem Ramzan Dar.

Among the JKAS officers whose services have been placed at the disposal of UT of Ladakh are Raj Kumar Katoch, Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Mohammad Latif, Special Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department; Mohammad Jhangir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri; Mohammad Yousf Ganaie, DSWO Srinagar; Mohammad Rafie, Tehsildar Nagseni; and Shivam Sharma, BDO Panjgrain, Rajouri.

Rafaqat Aziz, Functional Manager, DIC Rajouri; Ayush Sharma, STO, Circle-I, Jammu; Jasif Amin Sheikh, Functional Manager, DIC Anantnag; Zahoor Ahmad Hadi, BDO Bandipora; Yassar Ahmad Bhati, Tehsildar Kheeri; Saqib Sharief Khan, BDO Samba; and Bhuvnesh Pargal, STO in the office of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Admin & Enf) Jammu are the other JKAS officers whose services have been placed at the disposal of Ladakh Administration.

Services of JKAS officers Deepak Bharti, Tehsildar Jourian; Arshad Hussain, BDO Larnoo; Mohammad Anjum, State Taxes Officer, Circle N, Srinagar; Sadam Hussain, BDO Gool, Ramban; Anup Kumar, BDO Jakyas, Doda; and Aju Kundal, State Taxes Officer, Circle Kishtwar have also been placed at the disposal of the administration in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the order said.

It is further ordered that the deputation of the officers to UT of Ladakh shall be for a period of two years or till they are recalled.