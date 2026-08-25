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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Recalls 6 JKAS Officers From Ladakh, Places 19 At UT Admin’s Disposal

J&K Govt Recalls 6 JKAS Officers From Ladakh, Places 19 At UT Admin’s Disposal

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has recalled 6 JKAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh and placed the services of 19 other JKAS officers at the disposal of the Ladakh Administration. See Order Copy Click Here........

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Daily Excelsior
05:47 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has recalled 6 JKAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh and placed the services of 19 other JKAS officers at the disposal of the Ladakh Administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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