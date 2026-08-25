J&K Govt Recalls 6 JKAS Officers From Ladakh, Places 19 At UT Admin’s Disposal
JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has recalled 6 JKAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh and placed the services of 19 other JKAS officers at the disposal of the Ladakh Administration. See Order Copy Click Here........
JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has recalled 6 JKAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh and placed the services of 19 other JKAS officers at the disposal of the Ladakh Administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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