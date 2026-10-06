J&K Govt Enhances Superannuation Age Of Judicial Officers From 60 To 62 Years

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has enhanced the age of superannuation of Judicial Officers serving in the Union Territory from 60 years to 62 years.

According to Government Order, issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the decision has been taken in pursuance of directions of the Supreme Court.

The order states that the Supreme Court, while considering W.P.(C) No. 1022/1989 titled All India Judges Association & Ors and connected matters, vide orders dated July 22, 2026 and August 5, 2026, directed State Governments and Union Territories to take a decision regarding enhancement of retirement age of Judicial Officers from 60 to 61/62 years in consultation with respective High Courts. The Court had further directed that wherever such enhancement is agreed to, it shall take effect from March 31, 2026, including in respect of Judicial Officers who retired on or after the said date, subject to consent and fulfillment of applicable conditions.

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In pursuance of the directions, the matter was considered in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Registrar General vide communications dated July 30 and August 12, 2026, conveyed that the Full Court in its deliberations held on August 10, 2026, resolved to recommend enhancement of retirement age to 62 years, subject to officers being found fit and eligible for continued utility beyond 60 years.

The Finance Department vide U.O. dated September 9, 2026, conveyed its concurrence, and the Council of Ministers vide Decision No. 146/12/2026 dated September 22, 2026, accorded approval to the proposal.

Now, therefore, sanction has been accorded to enhancement of superannuation age from 60 to 62 years with effect from March 31, 2026, subject to assessment of fitness, eligibility, suitability, performance and continued utility by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and necessary amendments in relevant rules to be undertaken in consultation with the High Court.

By order of the Lieutenant Governor, the order reads.

See Order Copy Click Here.....