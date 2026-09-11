J&K Govt Proposes Amendments To Unified Building Bye-Laws, Invites Public Suggestions

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has proposed amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021, inviting objections, suggestions and comments from stakeholders and members of the public.

The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) issued a notification dated September 9, 2026, exercising powers conferred under Section 397 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

According to the notification, the proposed amendments to the J&K Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021 have been published for the information of all concerned and to provide an opportunity to stakeholders and members of the public to offer their views before the amendments are finalised.

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Any person desirous of submitting an objection, suggestion or comment regarding the proposed amendments may submit the same in writing to the Housing & Urban Development Department within 15 days from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.

The Department has made it clear that any objection, suggestion or comment received after the expiry of the stipulated period will not be entertained or considered.

The proposed amendments have been appended to the notification as Annexure-A. The Department has also stated that the proposed changes will be made available on the official website of the Housing & Urban Development Department for information and for inviting suggestions and comments within the prescribed period.

The move comes as the J&K Government continues to update and streamline its building-permission and urban-development framework. The Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021 are already being implemented through the Department’s building-permission system, with subsequent amendments aimed at improving regulatory procedures and facilitating online processing.

The notification has been issued by the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

Copies of the notification have been circulated to senior government and administrative authorities, including all Financial Commissioners (Additional Chief Secretaries), Director General of Police, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners/Secretaries to the Government, the Additional Secretary (Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, and other concerned departments and authorities.

The latest proposed amendments follow earlier changes made to the Unified Building Bye-Laws. In February 2026, the Government had notified further amendments to the UBBL-2021, including provisions relating to categories of retail shops and Registered Technical Persons.

The J&K Housing & Urban Development Department has therefore invited all concerned citizens, professionals, stakeholders and other interested parties to examine the proposed amendments and submit their views within the prescribed 15-day period.

See Notification Click Here....