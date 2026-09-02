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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Promotes Three DySPs To Superintendents Of Police

J&K Govt Promotes Three DySPs To Superintendents Of Police

JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir government has promoted three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) from the general cadre to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect. According to an order issued by the Home Department,...

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Daily Excelsior
02:46 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir government has promoted three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) from the general cadre to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the promoted officers are Suresh Kumar Sharma, Nissar Ahmad Darzi, and Varun Jandial.

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