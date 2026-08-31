J&K Govt Promotes, Regularises 22 Faculty Members Of GMC Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to the promotion and regularisation of 22 faculty members of Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, on the posts and in the disciplines indicated against each of them.

The decision has been conveyed through Government Order No. 656-JK(HME) of 2026, dated August 31, 2026, issued by the Health & Medical Education Department on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

The promotions and regularisations have been ordered on a prospective basis.

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Full List of Faculty Members Promoted Dr. Syed Nawaz Ahmad — Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology → Professor Dr. Aquisa Bashir — Assistant Professor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology → Associate Professor Dr. Fauzia Nazir — Associate Professor, Community Medicine → Professor Dr. Ifra Naqshbandi — Assistant Professor, Community Medicine → Associate Professor Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Dar — Associate Professor, Psychiatry → Professor Dr. Mehak Mufti — Associate Professor, Physiology → Professor .Dr. Shaugfta Aara — Assistant Professor, Physiology → Associate Professor.Dr. Anjum Shamim — Associate Professor, Anaesthesiology → Professor.Dr. Sami Manzoor Magray — Associate Professor, Pharmacology → Professor.Dr. Aamir Yousuf — Associate Professor, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) → Professor.Dr. Younis Kamal — Associate Professor, Orthopaedics → Professor.Dr. Nawaz Ahmad Bhat — Assistant Professor, Orthopaedic → Associate Professor.Dr. Mir Saiqa Shaifi — Associate Professor, Radio Diagnosis → Professor.Dr. Subaeh Bhat — Associate Professor, Pathology → Professo.Dr. Showkat Hussain Tali — Associate Professor, Paediatrics → Professor.Dr. Malik Shakir Hussain — Assistant Professor, Paediatrics → Associate Professor.Dr. Sanjeet Singh Risam — Associate Professor, Dentistry → Professor.Dr. Mashkoor Ahmad Beg — Associate Professor, General Medicine → Professor.Dr. Shahid Bashir Wani — Associate Professor, Radiation Oncology (Radio Therapy) → Professor.Dr. Aboo Jan — Associate Professor, Microbiology → Professor.Dr. Mudasir Ahmad Khan — Assistant Professor, Anatomy → Associate Professor.Dr. Saima Mushtaq — Assistant Professor, Biochemistry → Associate Professor

Promotions Subject to Court Outcome

The government order states that the promotions and regularisations of the above faculty members shall remain subject to the outcome of any writ petition(s), if pending before any court of competent jurisdiction.

The order has been issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Health & Medical Education Department, and is signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.

Copies Forwarded to Senior Officials and Departments

Copies of the government order have been forwarded to several senior government and departmental authorities, including the Additional Chief Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Joint Secretary (J&K&L), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K, Principal, GMC Anantnag, OSD with the Hon’ble Minister for Health & Medical Education Department, and other concerned authorities.

The order has also been endorsed by Dr. Murtaza Rashid, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government.(KNC)