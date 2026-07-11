J&K Govt Promotes Masters As Incharge Headmasters Across School Education Department

SRINAGAR, Jul 11: In a significant administrative decision aimed at strengthening the functioning of government schools, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered the placement of a large number of Masters as Incharge Headmasters and equivalent in the School Education Department against available vacancies across the Union Territory. Govt. Order No. 281-JK (Edu) of 2026, dated 11.07.2026.

According to Government Order No. 281-JK (Edu) of 2026, dated July 11, 2026, issued by the School Education Department, sanction has been accorded to the placement of eligible Masters in their own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules. The arrangement will remain in force with immediate effect until the posts are filled on a regular basis through the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) or the Public Service Commission (PSC). Govt. Order No. 281-JK (Edu) of 2026, dated 11.07.2026.

The order includes a comprehensive list of officers from both the Kashmir Division and Jammu Division, covering districts including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar, among others. Govt. Order No. 281-JK (Edu) of 2026, dated 11.07.2026.

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The government said the placements have been made against available vacancies to ensure smooth academic and administrative functioning of schools and to avoid disruption in educational management. The promoted officers will discharge the duties of Incharge Headmasters while continuing in their existing pay scale and grade, along with the charge allowance permissible under the rules. Govt. Order No. 281-JK (Edu) of 2026, dated 11.07.2026.

The Education Department further clarified that these placements are purely temporary and shall remain effective until regular promotions are finalized through the prescribed recruitment process. Govt. Order No. 281-JK (Edu) of 2026, dated 11.07.2026.

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