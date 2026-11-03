J&K Govt Promotes Inspector Reyaz Ahmad As Deputy Superintendent Of Police (Ministerial)

Srinagar, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded promotion to Inspector (Ministerial) Reyaz Ahmad as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ministerial) in the Home Department, with immediate effect.

According to Government Order No. 524-Home of 2026, dated November 2, 2026, sanction has been granted to the promotion of Reyaz Ahmad (Employee ID: MEG891696), who was serving as Inspector (Ministerial), to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ministerial) in Pay Level 8 (₹47,600–₹1,51,100).

The order has been issued by the Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, following consideration of the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), conveyed through its letter dated August 18, 2026.

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The promotion also follows the required clearances, including the CID report and Vigilance Clearance, both dated October 15, 2026.

The government order further specifies that the promotion shall remain subject to the outcome of any writ petition(s), if pending before any competent court of law.

The order was issued by the Lieutenant Governor, with the approval conveyed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, IAS.

The order has been circulated to the Director General of Police, J&K, the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

The promotion marks an elevation in the ministerial cadre of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.(KNC)