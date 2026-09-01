J&K Govt Promotes 53 Faculty Members Of 5 Government Medical Colleges

JAMMU, Sep 1: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the promotion/regularization of 53 Faculty Members of five Government Medical Colleges in Jammu, Rajouri, Doda, Baramulla, and Anantnag districts.

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