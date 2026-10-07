J&K Govt Postpones Kashmir Provincial Holiday On Urs Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Sahib To October 9

Srinagar, Oct 7 : The Jammu and Kashmir Government has postponed the provincial holiday on account of “Urs Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Sahib” in Kashmir Province by one day.

According to Government Order No. 1614-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department on October 7, 2026, the holiday earlier scheduled for Thursday, October 8, 2026, will now be observed on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The order has been issued in partial modification of Government Order No. 1894-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated December 12, 2025.

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The revised holiday will apply to Kashmir Province only and has been notified in connection with the Urs of Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani (RA).

The Government order has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, and has been signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

The General Administration Department has circulated the order to senior government functionaries and departments, including the Director General of Police, Principal Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Director Information, J&K High Court, J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Legislative Assembly and other concerned authorities.

The order further states that Hindi and Urdu versions shall follow.

Accordingly, the Kashmir Province holiday for Urs Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Sahib will be observed on October 9, 2026, instead of October 8, 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here......