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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Places Four In-Charge SEs At Jal Shakti Department's Disposal

J&K Govt Places Four In-Charge SEs At Jal Shakti Department's Disposal

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed the services of four In-Charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical) at the disposal of the Jal Shakti Department for further posting. According to an order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department,...

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Daily Excelsior
08:30 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed the services of four In-Charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical) at the disposal of the Jal Shakti Department for further posting.

According to an order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, the officers include Vikas Mahajan, Tariq Bashir, Ansar Hamid Sheikh and Reyaz Ahmad Khan.

The order followed an earlier Government order under which four In-Charge Executive Engineers (Mechanical) were placed as In-Charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical).

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