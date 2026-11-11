JAMMU, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed the services of four In-Charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical) at the disposal of the Jal Shakti Department for further posting.

According to an order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, the officers include Vikas Mahajan, Tariq Bashir, Ansar Hamid Sheikh and Reyaz Ahmad Khan.

The order followed an earlier Government order under which four In-Charge Executive Engineers (Mechanical) were placed as In-Charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical).

Advertisement

See Order Copy Click Here......