J&K Govt Places 18 Jr Scale Accounts Officers As Incharge CAOs
JAMMU, Sept 17: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Finance Department has ordered the placement of 18 Junior Scale Accounts Officers as Incharge Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) in their own pay and grade, with applicable charge allowances, for a period...
JAMMU, Sept 17: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Finance Department has ordered the placement of 18 Junior Scale Accounts Officers as Incharge Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) in their own pay and grade, with applicable charge allowances, for a period of six months or until regular vacancies are filled.
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