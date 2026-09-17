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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Places 18 Jr Scale Accounts Officers As Incharge CAOs

J&K Govt Places 18 Jr Scale Accounts Officers As Incharge CAOs

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Finance Department has ordered the placement of 18 Junior Scale Accounts Officers as Incharge Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) in their own pay and grade, with applicable charge allowances, for a period...

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Daily Excelsior
08:09 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 17: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Finance Department has ordered the placement of 18 Junior Scale Accounts Officers as Incharge Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) in their own pay and grade, with applicable charge allowances, for a period of six months or until regular vacancies are filled.

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