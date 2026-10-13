J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 13 Principals And Lecturers
JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has ordered immediate transfers and new postings for 13 educational officers—including principals, senior lecturers, lecturers, and headmasters—across various districts in the interest of administration, alongside assigning additional Zonal Education Officer...
JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has ordered immediate transfers and new postings for 13 educational officers—including principals, senior lecturers, lecturers, and headmasters—across various districts in the interest of administration, alongside assigning additional Zonal Education Officer charges to two principals.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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