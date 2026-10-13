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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 13 Principals And Lecturers

J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 13 Principals And Lecturers

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has ordered immediate transfers and new postings for 13 educational officers—including principals, senior lecturers, lecturers, and headmasters—across various districts in the interest of administration, alongside assigning additional Zonal Education Officer...

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Daily Excelsior
04:40 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has ordered immediate transfers and new postings for 13 educational officers—including principals, senior lecturers, lecturers, and headmasters—across various districts in the interest of administration, alongside assigning additional Zonal Education Officer charges to two principals.

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