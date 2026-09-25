J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 122 Mechanical Engineers
JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered the adjustments, transfers, and postings of 122 Assistant and In-charge Assistant Engineers (Mechanical). See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered the adjustments, transfers, and postings of 122 Assistant and In-charge Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).
See Order Copy Click Here......
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