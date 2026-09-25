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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 122 Mechanical Engineers

J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 122 Mechanical Engineers

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered the adjustments, transfers, and postings of 122 Assistant and In-charge Assistant Engineers (Mechanical). See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:06 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered the adjustments, transfers, and postings of 122 Assistant and In-charge Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).

See Order Copy Click Here......

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