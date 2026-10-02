J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 116 Engineers
Jammu, Oct 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a major reshuffle of 116 engineers, transferring and posting them at various places across the Union Territory. The orders, issued in the interest of administration, include transfers, postings and assignment...
Jammu, Oct 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a major reshuffle of 116 engineers, transferring and posting them at various places across the Union Territory. The orders, issued in the interest of administration, include transfers, postings and assignment of additional charges among the engineers. The officers have been directed to take charge of their new assignments with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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