J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Forest Department
JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a series of transfers and postings in the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department with immediate effect. The orders were issued as part of an administrative reshuffle in the department....
JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a series of transfers and postings in the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department with immediate effect. The orders were issued as part of an administrative reshuffle in the department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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