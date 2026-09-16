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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Forest Department

J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Forest Department

JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a series of transfers and postings in the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department with immediate effect. The orders were issued as part of an administrative reshuffle in the department....

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Daily Excelsior
03:49 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a series of transfers and postings in the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department with immediate effect. The orders were issued as part of an administrative reshuffle in the department.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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