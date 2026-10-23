J&K Govt Orders Transfers And Postings In FCS&CA Department, 3 Officers Assigned New Charges

Srinagar, Oct 23: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) with immediate effect.

As per Government Order, Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Director, Poonch shall also hold the additional charge of Assistant Director, Rajouri in addition to his own duties.

Mudasir Ahmad Najar, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Assistant Director, Mills. He shall also hold the additional charge of Assistant Director Supplies, Kashmir in addition to his own duties, relieving Bilal Ahmad Najar, Assistant Director, Srinagar South of the additional charge.

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Mamta Sudershan, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Assistant Director, Enforcement, Jammu.

As per the order, all the aforesaid officers shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect.