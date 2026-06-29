J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Additional Charge Assignments In Forest Department

Srinagar, Jun 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered transfers and additional charge assignments of four officers in the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department in the interest of administration. The orders have come into effect immediately.

According to Government Order No. 131-JK(FST) of 2026, issued by the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Maraj-ud-Din Malik, DCF, has been assigned the additional charge of Joint Director, Soil & Water Conservation, Kashmir, following the retirement of Zubair Ahmad Shah, DCF, with effect from June 30.

Shamma Roohi, ACF, has been given the additional charge of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kulgam Forest Division, relieving Mohammad Ashraf Katoo, ACF, of the additional responsibility.

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The government has also assigned Shahzad Chowdhary, ACF, the additional charge of Divisional Forest Officer, Agrostology, Jammu.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Saraf, ACF, has been posted to look after the charge of Divisional Forest Officer, Samba Forest Division, replacing Shahzad Chowdhary.

The order clarifies that these arrangements are purely temporary and will not confer any preferential claim for promotion or any other service benefits. The assignments shall remain subject to the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules and other applicable regulations.

It further states that the transfers and postings shall be subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions before the competent courts.

Officers who have been relieved from their present assignments without fresh postings have been directed to report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Jammu and Kashmir, until further orders.

The order was issued under the signature of Sheetal Nanda, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department.