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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Orders Transfer Of 27 Administrative Officers

J&K Govt Orders Transfer Of 27 Administrative Officers

JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 27 Section Officers who have been placed as In-charge Administrative Officers across various departments. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:13 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 27 Section Officers who have been placed as In-charge Administrative Officers across various departments.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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