J&K Govt Orders Transfer Of 27 Administrative Officers
JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 27 Section Officers who have been placed as In-charge Administrative Officers across various departments. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 27 Section Officers who have been placed as In-charge Administrative Officers across various departments.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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