J&K Govt Orders Strict Implementation Of New Solid Waste Management Rules

JAMMU, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies and government institutions to ensure strict implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, with immediate effect.

In a circular issued by the General Administration Department, all offices have been asked to introduce four-way segregation of waste at source by separating wet, dry, special care and sanitary waste, install colour-coded bins, create awareness among employees and ensure that only segregated waste is handed over to authorised collection agencies.

See Order Copy Click Here......