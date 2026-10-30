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J&K Govt Orders Smooth 5G, Telecom Rollout Under New Central Rules

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the strict implementation of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024 across all government departments and public entities to fast-track digital infrastructure development like 5G...

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Daily Excelsior
09:00 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the strict implementation of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024 across all government departments and public entities to fast-track digital infrastructure development like 5G and BharatNet.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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