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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Rectification Of Seniority And Promotion Dates For Three Skill Development Officers

J&K Govt Orders Rectification Of Seniority And Promotion Dates For Three Skill Development Officers

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued an order rectifying the regularization and promotion dates of three officers— Khan Farooq Ahmad, Rajendra Kumar, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat—as Assistant Director/AAA/Principal Junior Scale in the Department of Skill Development,...

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Daily Excelsior
06:59 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued an order rectifying the regularization and promotion dates of three officers— Khan Farooq Ahmad, Rajendra Kumar, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat—as Assistant Director/AAA/Principal Junior Scale in the Department of Skill Development, following a 2025 Central Administrative Tribunal judgment and a subsequent Public Service Commission review.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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