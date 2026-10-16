J&K Govt Orders Rectification Of Seniority And Promotion Dates For Three Skill Development Officers
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued an order rectifying the regularization and promotion dates of three officers— Khan Farooq Ahmad, Rajendra Kumar, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat—as Assistant Director/AAA/Principal Junior Scale in the Department of Skill Development,...
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued an order rectifying the regularization and promotion dates of three officers— Khan Farooq Ahmad, Rajendra Kumar, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat—as Assistant Director/AAA/Principal Junior Scale in the Department of Skill Development, following a 2025 Central Administrative Tribunal judgment and a subsequent Public Service Commission review.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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