J&K Govt Orders Probe Against Former LCMA Assistant Engineer

JAMMU, Sept 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department has ordered a departmental inquiry into allegations against Amir Farooq Kuttay, an assistant engineer formerly posted with the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

According to a Government order, Srinagar Development Authority Vice Chairman Shabir Hussain Bhat (JKAS) has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the charges, assisted by LCMA Secretary Muneer Ahmad Khan (JKAS) as the presenting officer.

Bhat has been directed to submit his findings within 30 days.

Advertisement

See Order Copy Click Here......