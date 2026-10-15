J&K Govt Orders Posting Of Two JKAS Officers In Tourism Department

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the posting of two Junior Scale JKAS officers as Assistant Directors in the Tourism Department with immediate effect.

According to Government Order No. 129-JK (TSM) of 2026, issued by the Tourism Department, Basharat Mehmood has been posted as Assistant Director Tourism in the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir.

Adnan Nazir has been posted as Assistant Director, Gulmarg, against an available vacancy.

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The order, issued by Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, Avny Lavasa, states that the postings have been made in the interest of administration and will take effect immediately.

The postings have been ordered with reference to General Administration Department Order No. 1463-JK (GAD) of 2026, dated September 1, 2026. (KNS)